Neblio (NEBL) One Day Volume Tops $1.72 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $12.66 million and $1.72 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00002338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00040638 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016957 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007173 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003099 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,066,513 coins and its circulating supply is 17,678,983 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

