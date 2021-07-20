Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) Director Acquires C$104,121.60 in Stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) Director John Morris Moretz purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,121.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,215,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,347,744.75.

Shares of TSE:NEPT traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 225,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,862. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.93 and a twelve month high of C$4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.49. The company has a market cap of C$172.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEPT. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$3.75 to C$1.10 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

