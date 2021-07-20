NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,905 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,120 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises 1.0% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.22% of NetApp worth $35,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.08 and a 1-year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

