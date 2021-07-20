Netbox Coin (NBX) Hits Market Cap of $2.75 Million

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $160,650.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000346 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00306161 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000096 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,424,462 coins and its circulating supply is 77,829,610 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

