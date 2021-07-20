Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.550 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $2.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $531.05. 6,213,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.50.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.67.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.