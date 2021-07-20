Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.477 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion.Netflix also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.550 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $597.67.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $531.05. 6,213,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,339,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.50. The company has a market cap of $235.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

