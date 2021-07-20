Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.48 billion-$7.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.48 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $586.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $597.67.

NFLX traded down $23.28 on Tuesday, hitting $509.00. 321,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,859. Netflix has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $509.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

