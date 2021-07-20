NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.71 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce $186.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $187.50 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $183.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $850.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $849.30 million to $851.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $885.51 million, with estimates ranging from $875.00 million to $896.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.91.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

