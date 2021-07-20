NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Short Interest Up 20.3% in June

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NTST stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.76. 373,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.33. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTST. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

