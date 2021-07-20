New Found Gold (OTCMKTS:NFGFF) Trading 5.1% Higher

New Found Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NFGFF)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.80. 106,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 140,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on New Found Gold in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.17.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador and Ontario, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds an interest in the Queensway project comprising 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims that covers an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

