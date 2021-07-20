New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on New Gold to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.59.

New Gold stock opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.03.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$208.83 million during the quarter.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

