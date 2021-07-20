New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 269.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,891 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 0.3% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIS stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.25. 19,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,351. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.17 and a 12-month high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.52. The company has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.95.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

