New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Has $14.68 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 227.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,485 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.3% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 572,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,504. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $262.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.