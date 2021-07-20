New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of New Senior Investment Group worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 302,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNR. Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, New Senior Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.37.

NYSE SNR opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $741.81 million, a P/E ratio of -38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.07. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

