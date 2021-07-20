New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.31

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 75361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

SNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Colliers Securities cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.37.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $778.69 million, a P/E ratio of -39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.07.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. On average, research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

