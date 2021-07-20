Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NCAUF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846. Newcore Gold has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $0.70.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Newcore Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Newcore Gold Ltd., a mineral exploration and mine development company, engages in the acquisition, advancement, and development of precious mineral properties in Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Enchi gold project covering 216 square kilometers located in southwest Ghana. The company was formerly known as Pinecrest Resources Ltd.

