Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $54.18 and a one year high of $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,784 shares of company stock valued at $5,783,791 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Argus raised their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.07.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

