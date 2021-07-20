NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.290-2.290 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NXRT opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.34. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.81 and a beta of 1.00. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Also, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,809 shares of company stock valued at $381,322. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

