Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,874 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.18% of Nexstar Media Group worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $76,207,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 826,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,051,000 after buying an additional 339,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,420,000 after buying an additional 322,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after buying an additional 303,321 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Shares of NXST opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.67.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

