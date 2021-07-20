NextDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $134,990.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $134,990.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001777 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00036923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00046249 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,068,975,325 coins and its circulating supply is 2,028,743,216 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

