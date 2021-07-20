NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $77.62. 51,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,042. The stock has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 42,068 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $36,599.16. Insiders have sold 218,855 shares of company stock worth $13,112,073 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.4% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $2,070,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 56,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

