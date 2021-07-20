NFT Alley Market Cap Hits $402,717.14 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002631 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market capitalization of $402,717.14 and $2,843.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00036136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00094534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00136054 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,742.32 or 1.00550146 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

