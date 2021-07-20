Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 1,197 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,362.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,810 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $69,912.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 690 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,449.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 400 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,728.00.

AIRT stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,189. The firm has a market cap of $76.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Air T, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Air T worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

