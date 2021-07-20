Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Shares Down 3.8%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 106,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 55,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78.

About Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF)

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

