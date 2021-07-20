Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Tops $0.0964 on Major Exchanges

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and $88,063.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0964 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012475 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.00751726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

