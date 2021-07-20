Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 3.3%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. 55,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,765,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Get Nikola alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.46.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 16,990 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $287,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520,193 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,867.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Nikola by 333.3% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nikola by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nikola in the fourth quarter worth $260,013,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola in the first quarter worth $30,169,000. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.