Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NDGPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. upgraded Nine Dragons Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of Nine Dragons Paper stock remained flat at $$1.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49. Nine Dragons Paper has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

