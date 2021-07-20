NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

NN Group stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.54. 50,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02. NN Group has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

