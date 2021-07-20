Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Sells C$13,500.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director David Charles Laing sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$13,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$348,203.25.

Shares of TSE:NDM traded up C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.56. 346,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$287.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.