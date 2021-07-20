Northern Trust Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.
Northern Trust has increased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $3.84 on Tuesday, reaching $111.80. 990,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.84. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.
In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,276 shares of company stock worth $18,530,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
