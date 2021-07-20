Northern Trust Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded up $3.84 on Tuesday, reaching $111.80. 990,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.84. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $72.64 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,276 shares of company stock worth $18,530,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.