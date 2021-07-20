Northern Trust Corp Acquires 14,003 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Grid Dynamics worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $397,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,131,630 shares of company stock worth $77,360,689 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDYN opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 0.85. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Grid Dynamics Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

