Northern Trust Corp Acquires 31,702 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,702 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Dynex Capital worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dynex Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DX opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.37 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 558.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

