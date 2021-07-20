Northern Trust Corp Acquires 5,549 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.36% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 412.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PMVP opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -14.43. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). As a group, research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $63,742.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $935,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 254,135 shares of company stock worth $9,887,453. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

