Northern Trust Corp Buys 160,374 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 160,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTMX stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

