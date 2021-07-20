Northern Trust Corp Buys 4,962 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,870 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,632,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $230.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $239.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.