Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $925.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

