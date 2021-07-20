Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 87,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.31% of CNB Financial worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CNB Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in CNB Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 179,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCNE opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $380.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.84%. Research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

