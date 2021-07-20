Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,372,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,608 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Limelight Networks worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 137,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Limelight Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $335.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.08.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $51.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt sold 17,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $55,260.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $151,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

