Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,182 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of Bancolombia worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Bancolombia by 14.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bancolombia by 233.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period.

Bancolombia stock opened at $29.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.35. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

