Northern Trust Corp Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,970 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Atreca worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

BCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Atreca, Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $20.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $292.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.07.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

