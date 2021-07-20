Northern Trust Corp Has $5.06 Million Stock Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of AnaptysBio worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ANAB opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a market capitalization of $687.51 million, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 99,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,344,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

