Northern Trust Corp Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,928 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of Vapotherm worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Vapotherm by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

VAPO stock opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $564.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of -1.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 17,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $421,888.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith bought 94,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 122,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

