Northern Trust Corp Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,749 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of Ardelyx worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 672,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Insiders sold a total of 13,708 shares of company stock worth $99,088 over the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

ARDX stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $760.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

