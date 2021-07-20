Northern Trust Corp Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.78% of ViewRay worth $5,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ViewRay by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.02. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

