Northern Trust Corp Has $5 Million Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 37,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.92% of Dorian LPG worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 842.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2,422.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,079.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $483.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 29.30%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 19, 2021, its fleet consisted of twenty-three VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

