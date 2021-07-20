Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,858 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of The Hackett Group worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hackett Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,771 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

HCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.50 million, a P/E ratio of 96.89, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.73.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

