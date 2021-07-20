Northern Trust Corp Purchases 24,452 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of MicroVision worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in MicroVision by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroVision by 22.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in MicroVision in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 18.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MVIS opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.70 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.88.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 85.01% and a negative net margin of 711.00%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

