Northern Trust Corp Purchases 27,216 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Akoustis Technologies worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,103.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 60,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $456.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

