Northern Trust Corp Purchases 98,150 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,150 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.57% of Vital Farms worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 10.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,441,000 after buying an additional 170,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter worth about $12,845,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 1,244.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 370,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VITL stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $765.33 million and a P/E ratio of 73.66. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $43.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $358,558.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,673.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $444,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,909 shares of company stock valued at $12,825,941.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VITL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

