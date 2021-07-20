Northern Trust Corp Purchases Shares of 121,954 Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.33% of Vor Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,318,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,094,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth $8,112,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $1,391,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VOR opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $574.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VOR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vor Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

